MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead and another injured after shots rang out late Wednesday night in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to possible gunfire around 11 p.m. on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South, near Cedar Field Park. At the scene, officers found a man suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. But while they were helping him, more shots were heard in the area.
Other officers went to investigate and found a second victim suffering grave injuries, police say. The officers attempted to help this man, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police cordoned off the area, and investigators spoke with several people. So far, no arrests have been made.
The first victim was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. He is expected to recover.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip online.
