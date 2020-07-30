MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will be opening all gardens, paths, trails and more to visitors Friday.
On Thursday, the arboretum said it’s part of the next phase of its reopening plan, which will also allow for extended hours and tickets for up to 200 people for each half-hour time slot.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer members and visitors more access to almost a complete reopening of the grounds, plus more tickets and longer days to visit the Arboretum this summer,” Director Peter Moe said.
All visitors must have an advanced ticket, bought online, to enter the grounds. Facemasks will be required indoors.
More reopening details from the arboretum:
– All gardens, paths, trails, collections, the new Farm at the Arb, Lake Tamarack, On-Leash Dog Commons and Spring Peeper Meadow are open for visitors.
– The first floor of the Oswald Visitor Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for visitor information, memberships, Reedy Gallery, the Gift & Garden Store and restrooms. Facemasks are required indoors to comply with the state mandate.
– The Andersen Horticultural Library opens Aug. 1, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Picnics will also be allowed throughout the grounds, and cyclists are allowed to ride on Three-Mile Drive.
