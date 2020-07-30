MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz will announce Thursday guidances for school districts to reopen in the fall as COVID-19 has accelerated statewide in recent weeks.

Sources say Walz is expected to announce a set of minimum guidelines for districts based on the number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Districts would then be able to make decisions within that framework and make adjustments as the local COVID-19 situation changes.

State health and education officials last month asked school districts to prepare for three scenarios: in-person learning for all students, distance learning as in the spring, or a hybrid learning scenario with social distancing and capacity limits.

MORE: Click here to see MDH’s breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county

Walz’s announcement comes as President Donald Trump has pressed schools nationwide to open for in-person learning, and as many teachers have expressed fears of doing so. Education Minnesota, the state teachers’ union, last week released a survey with just one in five teachers supporting in-person learning.

While in-person schooling drastically increases the chance for COVID-19 transmission, distance learning could strain parents who are working from home and children who do not have access to reliable services and meals.

RELATED: Survey: Minnesota Teachers Worried About Going Back To Class & The Continuation Of Distance Learning

Administrators for Minneapolis Public Schools, one of the largest districts in the state, said Tuesday they plan to start the school year Sept. 8 with distance learning. Their plan would require remote learning as the primary method of instruction, though buildings would remain open for tutoring, technology and mental health support for students and families.

In March, Walz ordered Minnesota public and charter schools to close and switch to distance learning as COVID-19 cases began to appear in the state, affecting nearly 900,000 students and their families. As the number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota grew, the governor extended the closure through the school year and prohibited large-scale high school and college graduation ceremonies.

READ MORE: With Walz’s Decision On School Looming, Local Pediatrician Weighs In On COVID-19 Child Impacts

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)