Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi crash early Thursday morning closed a major ramp on eastbound Interstate 94 in the north metro.
The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in Maple Grove, where eastbound Interstate 94 splits into I-494 and I-694. The semi hit a concrete construction barrier on the I-694 ramp and became jackknifed in the ditch.
The ramp to I-694 is completely closed.
The State Patrol says the semi was carrying about 43,000 pounds of fruit, which spilled all over the scene. Clean-up is expected to take several hours.
All traffic in the area is being diverted to southbound I-494. Drivers in the area should expect delays.
No one was hurt in the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.