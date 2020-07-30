CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Interstate 94, Maple Grove, Traffic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi crash early Thursday morning closed a major ramp on eastbound Interstate 94 in the north metro.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. in Maple Grove, where eastbound Interstate 94 splits into I-494 and I-694. The semi hit a concrete construction barrier on the I-694 ramp and became jackknifed in the ditch.

The ramp to I-694 is completely closed.

The State Patrol says the semi was carrying about 43,000 pounds of fruit, which spilled all over the scene. Clean-up is expected to take several hours.

All traffic in the area is being diverted to southbound I-494. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Comments