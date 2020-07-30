Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim in a fatal shooting in Minneapolis’ Willard-Hay neighborhood earlier this month has been identified.
According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 33-year-old Diamond Pierre Diamond Clay, of Brooklyn Park, died on Friday, July 24 due to complications from two gunshot wounds.
On the afternoon of July 13, Clay was struck by gunfire on the 2500 block of Golden Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found him suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital.
Minneapolis police are investigating.
Clay’s family has set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
