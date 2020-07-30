MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a long and difficult fight against COVID-19 but a Minnetonka man is finally going home.
Bernie Goldblatt is finishing up his occupational and physical therapy at Courage Kenny in Apple Valley.
After getting a cough and fever, he went for a COVID test on April 1.
The 68-year-old was immediately put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital where he spent the next five weeks in the ICU.
“When I woke up out of my coma, I couldn’t move one muscle on my body. Not fingers, toes. And couldn’t speak because I was intubated and trached,” Goldblatt said. “This is a serious serious disease. The doctor’s told my wife three times I wasn’t going to make it.”
COVID-19 took away his ability to walk, but Bernie is finally able to get out of his wheelchair and take steps. His wife also tested positive, but she never really got sick.
