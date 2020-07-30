Comments (2)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who were involved in May’s civil unrest.
Officials say these individuals are responsible for a series of ATM robberies.
According to the Minneapolis FBI, the following institutions were robbed in May:
- The US Bank located at 2800 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- The TCF Bank located at the Cub Foods located at 2850 26th Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- The Bridgewater Bank located at 3100 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- The Firefly Credit Union located at 2535 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota
If you have any information regarding these robberies, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.
