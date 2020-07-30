CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who were involved in May’s civil unrest.

Officials say these individuals are responsible for a series of ATM robberies.

According to the Minneapolis FBI, the following institutions were robbed in May:

  1. The US Bank located at 2800 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  2. The TCF Bank located at the Cub Foods located at 2850 26th Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  3. The Bridgewater Bank located at 3100 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  4. The Firefly Credit Union located at 2535 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis, Minnesota

If you have any information regarding these robberies, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

