MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Democrats are urging their local Republican counterparts to condemn President Donald Trump’s tweet Thursday suggesting the November election should be delayed.
In a statement, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin called for elected Republicans in Minnesota to denounce the president’s “dangerous and anti-democratic move.”
Earlier Thursday morning, Trump questioned whether the November election should be postponed due to concerns over widespread voter fraud, particularly in regard to universal mail-in voting. In a series of tweets, the president claimed that universal mail-in voting could be easily influenced by foreign governments.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
In his statement, Martin pointed out that Trump’s tweets come as the country’s COVID-19 death count has surpassed 150,000 and the nation’s economy suffered the largest quarterly economic drop since the Eisenhower administration.
Legally, the president does not have the power to change the date of an election. As for mail-in voting, only five states conduct their elections entirely by mail; Minnesota is not among them. However, Minnesota is one of 29 states that does not require voters to provide an excuse to vote absentee.
