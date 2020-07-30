MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the recent announcement about how Minnesota students will start the school year, many of you have shared your questions with us online. We’ve dug into the fine print to answer some of them.

How will buses and transit work?

Many of you asked about bussing and transportation. Anoka-Hennepin Schools says most of its buses seat 72. They would cut capacity in half if they go to a hybrid learning model. And that’s what all districts doing hybrid classes would have to do according to the state’s order, which also suggested things like assigned seats or driving with the windows down to help air flow.

Who provides PPE for students & staff?

The governor’s order says all students and staff need to wear face coverings in schools, on busses or in district offices. But who will provide that PPE? The answer is that the state will provide some, like a cloth face covering for every K-12 student and staff member, three disposable face masks per student, and face shields for all licensed teachers and half the non-licensed staff.

Are there accommodations for working parents?

A lot of you are wondering about options for working families. The state’s order says there will be free care for children of critical sector workers — people working in healthcare or law enforcement, as long as the children are 12 and younger.

What about fall sports?

The Minnesota State High School League is still working on that. Its task force continues to meet, and the board will vote on a plan for Fall sports on Tuesday.