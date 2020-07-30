MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County say two people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to a crash on STH 77/27 at the intersection of CTH T in the town of Lenroot, Wisconsin.
There, officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that a 36-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on STH 77/27 when her Honda CR-V collided head on with a westbound Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 36-year-old Hayward woman, was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The driver and female passenger in the Honda CR-V were also transported to the hospital and later air lifted to a Duluth Hospital.
According to the sheriff’s office, two male passengers in the rear seat of the Honda CR-V were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The names of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.