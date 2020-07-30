CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sawyer County say two people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to a crash on STH 77/27 at the intersection of CTH T in the town of Lenroot, Wisconsin.

There, officials say a preliminary investigation indicates that a 36-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on STH 77/27  when her Honda CR-V collided head on with a westbound Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Toyota Camry, a 36-year-old Hayward woman, was transported to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital. The driver and female passenger in the Honda CR-V were also transported to the hospital and later air lifted to a Duluth Hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, two male passengers in the rear seat of the Honda CR-V were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The names of the deceased individuals are not being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

