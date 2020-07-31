MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state’s largest school district announced Friday they will begin the fall school year utilizing a hybrid learning model.
Anoka-Hennepin School District is planning to open schools at 50% capacity for all preschool through 12th grade students. However, as COVID-19 data fluctuates, the district could shift their learning format to comply with Gov. Tim Walz’s Safe Learning Plan.
Walz announced Thursday that public and charter schools will be able to adopt in-person, distance, or hybrid learning models with guidance from state health officials. The Minnesota Safe Learning plan allows schools to open in one of the three formats based on the number of COVID-19 cases per county over a 14-day period.
In Anoka-Hennepin’s hybrid learning model, kindergarten through 12th grade students will attend school in-person two days a week. For the other three days, they will learn through a distanced, virtual learning program. The district will announce specific days for each student by Aug. 14.
As required in the Safe Learning Plan, parents and guardians of students in the Anoka-Hennepin District will also have the option to select a distance-learning option for their children.
On Monday, the district will provide more details about the hybrid and distance learning models, and will provide parents and guardians with a form to specify preferences for learning models, technology needs, and transportation.
