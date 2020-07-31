MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The hustle is in full effect – school starts in just over a month.

We’ve gotten hundreds of questions from those asking for information about the upcoming school year.

The Mack family has been quarantining hard, staying together – and away from friends. They picked up gardening, but the frustration is growing as fast as the vegetables.

Ayolanda Evans Mack has two kids in school.

“My 10 year old is like this is the worst year of my life and I’m like you’re only 10 so that’s probably true,” she said. “It’s been frustrating and really scary.”

With the unknowns for schooling, these parents have had a tough year too.

Aylolanda – whose son was a Minneapolis Public School first grader – says her fellow parents have lots of questions.

On behalf of her friends, she asked: “with parents who have children with special needs and learning challenges, how will they be supported in distance learning as well?”

While some districts are still ironing out details – Osseo schools says they will tailor accommodations and resources, provide special education and English learning services. Though the model may look different, those students will get services.

People also asked about distant learning. For the hybrid districts like Osseo, you can choose the fluid model or do straight distance learning, a full year commitment. Every district in the state will be offering a full year online-only option in addition.

Others are asking – how do I support my student if I don’t understand the curriculum?

Districts tell WCCO they’ve been working hard through the summer to improve distance-learning so parents will have have new forms of support. As for the Macks, they’ve decided to homeschool on their own to have full control amidst an unknown time.

One last question we got on Facebook – what happens if a student has COVID symptoms?

The Anoka-Hennepin district says:

Students who have COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated immediately from the other students and staff until they can be picked up from school. They will be encouraged to take a COVID-19 test which are provide free from the state. The rest of the case could be quarantined depending on the time and distance of an exposure. It can be different in each case. The school will follow the guidance that starts on page 14 of this document from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Now some of these answers vary district to district, so it’s best to check with yours.