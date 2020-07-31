(CBS Sports) — The Friday series opener between the Cardinals and Brewers in Milwaukee has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests, Jon Heyman reports. Joel Sherman confirms Heyman’s report and adds that the Cardinals are self-isolating at their hotel. According to multiple reports, the Cardinals had the positive tests in question. Friday’s game was to be the Brewers’ home opener for the 2020 season.
The Cardinals just recently finished a series against the Minnesota Twins, who in turn played the Indians on Thursday.
This is concerning news for MLB on the obvious level that additional players or team personnel have tested positive for a virus that carries with it possible serious consequences. Beyond that, this also means that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the cluster within the Marlins, which caused the postponement of multiple games. This also marks the first time that MLB is dealing with positive tests outside of the East divisions.
Click here for more information from CBS Sports.
You must log in to post a comment.