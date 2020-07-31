MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beginning Friday, only three beaches in Minneapolis will have lifeguards on duty.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says that the reduction in lifeguards is due to a staffing shortage.
In a statement, assistant superintendent of recreation Tyrize Cox said the board has been trying to hire additional lifeguards all summer, but have run out of time as the season is nearing its end.
The three beaches that will continue to have lifeguards are the city’s most popular: Thomas Beach on Bde Maka Ska, Nokomis Main Beach and Wirth Lake Beach.
Lifeguards will be on duty at these beaches from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week, through Labor Day. Lifeguard hours will be extended if evening temperatures are 85 degrees or warmer.
At the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the park board said that city beaches would be closed for the summer. But as the state began loosening restrictions after the lockdown, beaches re-opened and lifeguards returned to duty.
In July, lifeguards were also posted at Cedar Lake East Beach and Lake Harriet North Beach. Lifeguard services ended at these beaches Thursday.
