MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Minnesota primary fast approaches, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced they will be endorsing the incumbent DFL congressional representatives for reelection.

Notably, the governor endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar of the 5th Congressional District, who has been challenged by four other Democrats, including Antone Melton-Meaux. Melton-Meaux has out-raised Omar by millions of dollars in the last quarter.

Walz also endorsed Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Betty McCollum, and Rep. Collin Peterson for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 7th Districts, respectively.

The incumbents for the 1st, 6th, and 8th Districts are Republicans.

“As a former member of Congress representing Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, I know exactly how difficult this job can be,” said Walz. “In addition to the incredible leadership that each of these members has displayed on the national stage during their time in Congress, they have done an equally impressive job staying grounded in their home districts.”

