MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a 52-year-old missing man.
Tony Perry was reported missing on July 9. He was last seen in the Howard Lake area.
The sheriff’s office describes Perry as five feet, six inches tall. He weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown eyes.
Friends and family have not heard from him since July 9, and say it is unlike him to not keep in contact with them.
If you know of Perry’s whereabouts, you can contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7736.
