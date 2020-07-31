MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the past three days, police have removed over 176 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the city of Hibbing.
On Monday at 9:16 p.m., officers from the Hibbing Police Department responded to an accident on Mitchell Bridge. The person who reported the incident said the driver had removed a backpack from the car and placed it over the nearby guard rail.
When they arrived, officers noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. They found 48.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside the backpack he had placed on the guard rail. Officers then found an additional 2.5 grams of suspected heroin and 3.33 grams of suspected methamphetamine on the man.
The 30-year-old man was booked into St. Louis County Jail and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and fourth degree driving under the influence.
At 9:29 p.m. on Thursday, Hibbing officers responded to suspicious activity at the intersection of Highway 73 and Townline Road. The person who reported the incident said they could hear screaming and yelling from the vehicle in the parking lot of the Maple Hill Community Center.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man and saw drug paraphernalia in the car. When they searched the car, they found 124.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
The two were then arrested and held at the St. Louis County Jail-Virginia, pending charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance.
