MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers traveling between Minneapolis and St. Paul this weekend may need to be ready to take a detour.
At 10p.m. Friday, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 between Interstate 35W and Highway 280 will close for construction.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be repaving the road’s surface. The eastbound lanes are slated to reopen Monday morning.
Next weekend, the same work will be done on the interstate’s westbound lanes.
Note: Ramp construction is also being done this weekend on the 494-694 split in the Oakdale/Woodbury area.
