MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say three people have been arrested in connection to a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the north metro Saturday afternoon.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers began a pursuit at 3:12 p.m. after spotting a stolen vehicle out of Minneapolis.
Authorities say they didn’t have an exact starting location, but they were on the west side of the city near Snelling Avenue. The pursuit went on I-694, then I-94 into Minneapolis.
St. Paul police eventually pulled off and the state patrol and Minneapolis Police Department took pursuit lead.
The vehicle reportedly exited the freeway at Dowling Avenue north and was abandoned near 3600 block of Bryant Avenue north.
Three people have since been taken into custody. This incident remains under investigation.
