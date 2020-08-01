MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials reported Saturday morning 731 additional cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 tests has reached 55,188. 48,119 of those patients no longer need isolation. 1,606 people have died from the disease.
Earlier this week, the state reported they had process over 1 million tests since March; on Saturday the number increased to 1,040,317.
A total of 317 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals, a number which has increased by five compared to the day before. 149 of those people are in the ICU.
As Minnesota is capable of processing up to 20,000 tests each day, health officials are monitoring the state’s positivity rate. According to the “Dial Back Dashboard,” Minnesota’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% since the start of the month.
READ MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
A number of changes were announced this week pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
On Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey announced the closure of all bar areas in Minneapolis. The announcement, tied to recent outbreaks at Minneapolis bars, goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.
On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s plans for schools in the fall. Each district will be able to decide on one of three models – in person classes, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two – based on guidance from health officials.
