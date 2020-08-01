MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Minneapolis Saturday evening.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded at 5:24 p.m. to the 1500 block of 19th Street east on a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim reportedly had no pulse. Officers immediately began CPR until they were relieved by medics.
Authorities transported the victim to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MPD investigators are processing the scene and talking to witnesses. No one is in custody at this time.
This is the 41st homicide of the year in Minneapolis, last year at this point there were 21, according to MPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
