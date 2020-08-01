MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week in Mike’s Mix, Mike Augustyniak is sharing a batch of adult ice cream shakes that Burger Dive has available this weekend. Here are the recipes for all of them.
Key Lime Pie
3oz Stoli Vanilla Vodka
1oz roses lime
1oz limoncello
splash fresh lime juice
splash heavy cream
Grand Ol Creamery Sweet Cream ice cream
Garnish with whip cream, crumbled graham crackers and lime zest
Grasshopper
2oz Fernet Branca Menta
1oz green creme de menthe
1oz creme de cacao
squeeze of chocolate syrup
splash heavy cream
Grand Ole Creamery Sweet Cream ice cream
Garnish with whip and Andes mint
Cinna’mon
2oz Meyers Dark Rum
2oz Horchata
splash heavy cream
Grand Ole Creamery Sweet Cream ice cream
Garnish with whip cream and dust with cinnamon
Orange Dreamsicle
2oz Stoli Vanilla Vodka
2oz Stoli orange vodka
1oz orange juice
splash heavy cream
Grand Ole Creamery Sweet cream ice cream
Garnish with whip cream and orange zest
Monkey Business
2oz Skrewball Peanut Butter whiskey
1/2oz banana liquor
1/2oz creme de cacao
1oz Bulleit Bourbon
splash heavy cream
spoonful of peanut butter
Malted Chocolate banana ice cream from Grand Ole Creamery
garnish with whip and peantbutter cup chunks
