MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Friday night into Saturday morning, three shootings took place in Minneapolis, one of which left a man dead.

At 7:48 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 4000 block of Humboldt Avenue N. on a report that a person was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found man in his 40s, dead inside the house. They interviewed a woman in her 30s, who was at the home.

Officers noted some inconsistencies and notified the homicide unit, who came out and started an investigation. As they proceeded further into the investigation, they arrested the woman in the house and brought her to city hall, where she was interviewed and subsequently booked into Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder.

There is believed to be a known relationship between the woman and the man; at a press conference Saturday morning, Minneapolis PIO John Elder said there is no danger to the public.

Officers also responded at 2:28 a.m. to a shooting report at North Memorial Medical Center. A man in his 60s said he was shot somewhere on Golden Valley Road. Suffering from a non-life threatening wound, he transported himself to North Memorial.

At the intersection of 1st Avenue N. and 5th Street, officers heard shots fired at 3:12 a.m. They also reported hearing the bullets fly past them. The officers got out of their car and saw a woman down on the ground with a gunshot wound. They called for an ambulance and she was treated for a non-life threatening injury and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Later, at North Memorial, a man and a woman arrived both with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They reported being injured as a result of the same incident on the intersection of 1st Avenue N. and 5th Street.

A marked squad car was also occupied when it was struck by a bullet; no one was injured. Officials believe that a problem property played a role in the incident.

All three cases are under investigation at this time.