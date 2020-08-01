Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A water skier was injured following an accident Saturday morning involving a water patrol boat.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:40 a.m., an incident involving a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol boat and a water skier occurred in the Lower Lake of Lake Minnetonka, just south of Gale Island.
An adult man who was water skiing was injured and taken to Hennepin Healthcare. There is no current update on the man’s condition. No one else was injured in this incident.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading up to this incident.
No other information is provided at this time, check back with WCCO for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.