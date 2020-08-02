Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was injured after crashing his vehicle into a State Patrol squad car Saturday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened around 10 a.m. near Cedar Street and 12th Street East in St. Paul. There, officials say a 37-year-old man in a BMW was traveling westbound on 12th Street when he struck a State Patrol SUV that was northbound on Cedar Street.
Officials say the BMW failed to stop at a red light, subsequently t-boning the right front of the squad.
The driver of the BMW sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the State Patrol squad car was not hurt.
You must log in to post a comment.