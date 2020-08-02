MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 769 more cases of COVID-19 to its tally of infections and eight more deaths.

The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 55,947, with 48,847 no longer needing isolation.

Currently, 302 people in Minnesota hospitals are battling the disease, with 149 people in intensive care. The state’s death toll is now 1,614. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.

Testing has now breached over 1,054,900 overall in the state. About 15,000 were completed in the last 24 hours. The state has the capacity to process 20,000 tests a day.

Meanwhile, health officials are keeping track of the case positivity rate. This metric should drop with increased testing, however, spikes in the rate could detect localized outbreaks.

If the positivity rate climbs to 15% or more than 5% over a two-week period, health officials will consider rolling back Minnesota’s reopening. According to MDH, the rolling positivity rate average as of July 22 was 5%.

A number of changes were announced this week pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey announced the closure of all bar areas in Minneapolis. The announcement, tied to recent outbreaks at Minneapolis bars, went into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s plans for schools in the fall. Each district will be able to decide on one of three models — in-person classes, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two – based on guidance from health officials.