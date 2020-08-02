Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Sherburne County say dive teams have recovered the body of a 24-year-old St. Cloud man who went missing in Big Lake Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded to the lake’s swimming beach around 7:45 p.m. after a witness saw the man, identified as Ashutosh Dahal, fall off a tube and go underwater.
Several people searched for Dahal but were unable to find him.
Officials say the sheriff’s office dive team found the man at about 9:30 p.m. in about 9-10 feet of water.
No additional information is available at this time.
