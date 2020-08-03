Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A search for a missing 6-year-old boy Monday morning in the south metro led police to an office building, where they found the child playing on a computer.
The Bloomington Police Department says the child, named Jayden, was found safe. A little over an hour earlier, police had asked the public’s help in finding him after reporting that the boy had walked away from his home.
Wearing his Batman pajamas, Jayden walked several blocks east to an office building. A worker inside called police after seeing the child inside a business, playing on a computer.
