MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Burnsville have given the all-clear after investigating a report of a bomb threat at U.S. Representative Angie Craig’s office Monday afternoon.
Limited details are available but officials say Burnsville and Bloomington police were able to search the area and found nothing.
This afternoon officers responded to US Representative Angie Craig's Burnsville office on a report of a bomb threat. With the assistance of the Bloomington Police we were able to search the area and nothing was found. No further details will be released.
— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) August 3, 2020
No additional information is available at this time.
