MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Burnsville have given the all-clear after investigating a report of a bomb threat at U.S. Representative Angie Craig’s office Monday afternoon.

Limited details are available but officials say Burnsville and Bloomington police were able to search the area and found nothing.

No additional information is available at this time.

