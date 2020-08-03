MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials reported 622 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two additional deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is at 56,560. Of them, nearly 50,000 have recovered and no longer require isolation.
Currently, 302 patients are in Minnesota hospitals battling the disease. While the number of people hospitalized has remained steady over the last 24 hours, four more patients entered intensive care.
Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 1,616. The majority of coronavirus deaths in Minnesota have been patients in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes.
Over the weekend, national health officials warned that the spread of the virus is accelerating in parts of the country, including the Midwest. This comes as more than 250,000 people are expected to descend on a small South Dakota town this week for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
As Minnesota consistently processes about 15,000 coronavirus tests each day, health officials are monitoring the positivity rate. This should fall as testing increases. An uptick could indicate a localized outbreak.
According to the state’s “Dial Back Dashboard,” the state’s positivity rate has hovered around 5% for most of July. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
You must log in to post a comment.