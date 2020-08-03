Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know parents have lots of questions about the upcoming school year. And we’re answering some of them.
Jan asked us, when a student has COVID-19 symptoms, does the class stay home until the test comes back?
Here’s what the state guidance says:
Staff, students, and families should be educated about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19. Everyone should be encouraged to self-monitor for those symptoms.
If a staff member or students develops symptoms during the school day they must notify the school’s health services.
Staff and students who show COVID-19 symptoms need to stay home until they meet the criteria to return.
The Minnesota Department of Health made a decision tree on what those criteria are. Learn more here.
