MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Planning Commission is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to rename two blocks of Chicago Avenue to George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.
The commemorative name change would rename the avenue from 37th Street to 39th Street. Floyd died at the intersection of 38th Street, where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chavin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Cellphone video of the police killing sparked protests and riots across the country. Chauvin is facing murder charges.
The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has been filled with an ever-growing memorial to Floyd since his death on May 25. The memorial site is currently functioning as an open street, with public right of way.
The vote on the commemorative name change is slated to be held at 4:30 p.m.
