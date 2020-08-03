Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after an overnight shooting near the University of Minnesota.
The University of Minnesota issued a crime alert Monday, saying the shooting occurred at around midnight near 4th Street SE and 12th Avenue Southeast. There, an unknown suspect in a dark vehicle shot a victim and fled.
According to police, a man was walking near the area when he heard a sound and realized he had been shot. He took himself to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Details are limited, so check back as more information becomes available.
