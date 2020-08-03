MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —After being closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nickelodeon Universe is preparing to reopen next week.

The Mall of America announced Monday that the indoor theme park is slated to reopen on Aug. 10 with significant safety restrictions. Capacity at the seven-acre park will be reduced to 250 people, and only one entrance will be open.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks when they are not sitting and eating. This includes while on rides. Exceptions to the mask policy will be made for children younger than 2 years old and those with special needs.

Tickets for the park will only be available onsite. They’ll allow visitors unlimited rides for a two-hour time slot. They’ll cost $20. (Tickets for non-riders will cost $5.)

Officials expect park tickets to go fast each day, so they encourage park-goers to get there early. Those who want to get in after the park reaches capacity will have the opportunity to join a virtual queue. There is no option to reserve tickets online.

Social distancing marks will be on the ground before each ride. All attractions will have sanitation stations, which riders will be required to use before strapping in.

Due to staffing shortages, not all rides in the park will be operating, officials say. A list of rides set to be open next week includes: the Backyardigans Swing-Along, Ghost Blasters, Brain Surge, Fairly Odd Coaster, and SpongeBob Square Pants Rock Bottom Plunge. (A full list can be found here.)

The park will be open from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. daily. Groups of up to 250 people will be able to rent the entire park before or after normal operating hours.

The Mall of America reopened to shoppers in June. The building initially closed due to coronavirus concerns in March.