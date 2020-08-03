MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Becker County say two people were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a van in Shell Lake Township Sunday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of County Highway 39 and Bass Lake Road.
There, officials say a 50-year-old Perham man driving a Harly Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on County Hwy. 39 when he collided with another vehicle as it was turning north on County Hwy. 39 from Bass Lake Road.
The motorcyclist and his 51-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, a 57-year-old man from White Earth, was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s with undetermined injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
