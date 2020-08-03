MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the team.
On Monday, the team announced the contract extension, a move the team says provides continuity after the recent contract extension of head coach Mike Zimmer.
“Rick has been outstanding in his role as Vikings general manager. We are excited and honored to have him continue to lead our efforts to build a championship roster and first-class organization. With Rick’s and Coach Zimmer’s leadership in place, we are in a great position to continue to compete for a Super Bowl,” Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf said.
The team says throughout his time with the team, Spielman has drafted impact players, made key trades and free agency acquisitions. Sixteen of those players have earned 29 Pro Bowl recognitions.
Spielman joined the team in 2006 as vice president of player personnel.
