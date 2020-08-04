MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s health department (MDH) on Tuesday announced 606 additional COVID-19 cases and four more deaths.
There are now 57,162 total positive cases confirmed in the state and 1,620 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. A majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care settings (1,233), which have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate is about 5% as of July 26, which has been consistent throughout July. If the rate were to soar to 15% or climb 5% over 14 days, health officials would consider tightening COVID-19 restrictions.
In hospitals, there are 328 patients currently needing treatment, with 159 in the ICU. Since Monday, non-ICU visits increased by 20 and ICU visits increased by six.
Notably, the amount of people who have contracted COVID-19 and no longer need isolation breached 50,000 since Monday (50,426).
About 8,060 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours. That’s compared to about 16,000 tests that were processed from Sunday through Monday. According to MDH, data figures are subject to change due to delays in deduplication of results.
MDH says 878,111 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, with 1,078,695 total tests being processed.
MDH officials continue to stress that the COVID-19 data is preliminary and may change as cases are investigated.
