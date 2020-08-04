CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group is suing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for making Minnesotans wear masks.

Minnesota Voters Alliance filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday claiming the statewide mask mandate contradicts an existing law that bans masks in public places.

That law says anyone using a mask or disguise to conceal their identity in public is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the governor’s executive order is legal.

