MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After being closed for more than two months following the death of George Floyd, Cup Foods has reopened in south Minneapolis.
The convenience store, located at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, had been closed since late May, when Floyd was fatally arrested outside the store. Cellphone video of Floyd’s death sparked protests and riots in Minneapolis and across the country.
Cup Foods has come under criticism for having called police on Floyd after he allegedly tried to pass a fake $20 bill. The store’s owner said the call should never have led to Floyd’s death.
The area just outside Cup Foods has become a memorial to Floyd and other people killed by police. Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer recorded pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes, is charged with murder. Three other former officers are also facing charges.
On Monday night, the Minneapolis City Planning Commission voted to commemorate a two-block stretch of Chicago Avenue, from 37th Street to 39th Street, as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place.
