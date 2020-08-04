MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Minneapolis man faces federal charges accusing him of being responsible for an armed robbery spree at Twin Cities businesses.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derrick Lee Spillman faces four counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Spillman is accused of committing four armed robberies on July 30, including gas stations and a Subway. During all four robberies, Spillman allegedly brandished a firearm in order to force employees to give him cash from the business.
Using surveillance video from all four businesses, investigators identified the suspect as Spillman based on distinctive tattoos.
The attorney’s office says the Hobbs Act “allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce.”
Spillman was set to make his first appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
