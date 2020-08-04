Minnesota Weather: Flood Warnings In Effect After Overnight Storms Drench South-Central Parts Of StateAfter overnight storms drenched parts of south-central Minnesota and with more than 8 inches of rain, flash floods are a threat Sunday morning.

Minnesota Weather: 90 Degree Temps, Tropical Humidity To Return This WeekendThe National Weather Service has an excessive heat watch set to begin Friday afternoon and last through the evening. The watch covers central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, and counties along the North Dakota border.

EF-0 Tornado Touches Down Near Chippewa FallsWisconsin families are cleaning up the damage from a tornado that touched down overnight.

Unconfirmed Tornado Destroys Barns, Sheds, Greenhouses In Western WisconsinA possible tornado touched down near Prescott, Wisconsin at about 10 p.m. Saturday. There were no reports of any deaths or serious injuries, but many structures were hit hard.

Keeping Cool, And COVID Safe, During This Bout Of Heat And HumidityCOVID-19 restrictions impacted how some people went about keeping cool Saturday when it felt like triple-digit heat in the Twin Cities.