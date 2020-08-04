MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities police officer suffered a broken wrist Monday afternoon while trying to arrest a man in the north metro.
The New Brighton Department of Public Safety says the officer was on patrol around 2 p.m. when he stopped a motorcyclist in a parking lot for not having a license plate on his bike.
According to officials, the motorcyclist immediately started to fight with the officer. After a brief struggle, the suspect ran to a nearby car and started the engine. The officer was hanging onto the car as the suspect drove into a building. The suspect then backed out and began to drive off with the officer still hanging onto the vehicle.
The officer eventually broke free of the moving car, but the suspect escaped.
Responding officers pursued the suspect to the area of 37th Avenue and Hayes Street Northeast. One officer disabled the the suspect’s car, which later proved to be stolen, with a PIT maneuver.
After the car was disabled, the suspect tried to run but was quickly apprehended. He reportedly told police he was on narcotics. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital for evaluation.
According to police, the man has two active felony warrants out of Hennepin County. Officers found a gun on him and drugs that he’d thrown out the window during the case. The car he was driving had been reportedly been stolen in Coon Rapids.
The man is in custody pending formal charges of car theft, fleeing police and being a felon in possession of a gun.
The injured officer is being treated at a local hospital, police say. Another officer was evaluated for an injury suffered in the foot chase.
