MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating following a fatal shooting in south Minneapolis Tuesday evening.
According to Minneapolis police, at about 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East 19th Street and Elliot Avenue South.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, described as being in his 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began CPR, and he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare in grave condition. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Authorities say the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived and they are working to come up with a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
You must log in to post a comment.