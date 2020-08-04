Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Polk County say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash involving a semi Monday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, emergency crews responded around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Polk County Road 10 and 405th Street SE.
There, officials say a semi was in the ditch and fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.
After the fire was extinguished, emergency crews located a body, believed to be the driver, in the semi. The victim’s identity will be released at a later time.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.