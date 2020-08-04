MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched six strong innings, Nelson Cruz had three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 Tuesday in a game briefly delayed when an unauthorized drone flew over Target Field.

The Twins won their fifth in a row, completed a 7-1 homestand and improved to 9-2 for the second time in the team’s 60-year history. The other was 2001.

“It was a great way to cap off a great homestand and a memorable one at that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

The game was delayed for nine minutes in the fifth inning and players were pulled off the field when the drone flew over center field. A few pitchers in the bullpen threw balls at the flying intruder, but missed.

“Definitely a 2020 moment right there,” Baldelli said.

Pittsburgh lost its fifth straight game, and at 2-9 has baseball’s worst winning percentage at .182.

A bit wild early, Berríos settled down and allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six, walked three and threw 98 pitches.

“I know I had a rough inning in the second inning. After that we had a talk and we went out and tried to be more relaxed,” he said.

It was the second straight strong start for Berríos (1-1), who allowed two earned runs and struck out six in five innings last Thursday against Cleveland. Considered the team’s No. 1 starter, he was roughed up for five runs and seven hits in four innings on opening day.

Miguel Sanó doubled and Eddie Rosario dribbled a single through the shift — a swing where he reached out without moving his feet — as part of a three-run first inning off Joe Musgrove (0-3).

Cruz had a RBI single in the fourth. He has 17 hits, the most hits in MLB history through a season’s first 11 games by a player at least 40 years old.

The Pirates loaded the bases in the second, but Berríos struck out Jarrod Dyson and John Ryan Murphy. Bryan Reynolds tripled in the fourth before scoring on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly.

John Ryan Murphy and Phillip Evans added ninth-inning RBIs. With two on, Trevor May got two outs for his first save.

“Teams that don’t play hard or don’t give consistent effort don’t do what we did in the ninth today,” said manager Derek Shelton. “You’ve seen guys consistently go hard on every ground ball; you’ve seen us battle through at bats.”

Musgrove allowed five earned runs and six hits in 3 1-3 innings and walked five. In three starts, he has walked 11 in 14 2-3 innings.

“I don’t think I’ve ever walked five guys in a game in my life,” he said.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)