MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Valleyfair on Tuesday announced that it will remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say the decision was made due to the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 season, as well as the uncertainty of when reopening the park would be possible.
“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager and Vice President. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 has led us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.”
Officials say the park will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure guests can safely return next season.
“We look forward to a great 2021 season with rides, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family,” Rehnborg added. “We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time.”
The park is planning special events and enhancements in 2021 including:
- Peanuts Celebration, a special event honoring the classic cartoons of Minnesota native Charles Schulz.
- Corn Feast, the park’s longest-standing event featuring 30,000 lbs. of free corn on the cob and corn eating competitions.
- The new Lakeshore Landing event space, a new Corn Cart building where guests can watch corn roasting and popping through giant glass windows, and restroom renovations for an improved guest experience.
Valleyfair had previously extended the validity of 2020 passes and add-on products through 2021. Season passes for 2021 will go on sale beginning September 8, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.