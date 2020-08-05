With High School Football Season Pushed To Spring, What Will Field Conditions Be Like?The Minnesota State High School League has moved the fall football season to spring -- a time when winter can linger long enough to create a new set of outdoor challenges.

Bridget Carleton, Lexie Brown Have Career Nights In Lynx's 92-66 Win Over LibertyBridget Carleton scored a career-high 25 points, Lexie Brown had a season-high 15 points and career-best seven steals, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 93-66 on Wednesday night.

'Some Players Embrace It, Some Are Still Struggling With It,' Says Nick Faldo On Spectator-Free TournamentsEven without fans on site, the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park will seem much as it otherwise would on TV. In some ways, it will be better.

'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.