MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation has found critical errors led to the deadly crash of a Minnesota National Guard UH-60L helicopter last year near St. Cloud.
Guard officials say findings show a hydromechanical unit (HMU) was installed incorrectly, which caused an engine to fail during the flight on Dec. 5, 2019. It also shows an inspection of that HMU unit was not properly done.
Brig. Gen. Sandy Best, the interim adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, says changes will be made to ensure an accident like this never happens again.
“It is critical for us to determine what caused this tragic loss of life – not so that we can place blame, but so that we can do everything possible to ensure nothing like this ever happens again,” Best said.
Chief Warrant Officers James Rogers, Charles Nord, and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg all died in that crash.
