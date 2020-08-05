MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Minneapolis police say an infant has died one month after her mother was fatally shot.
The baby was delivered on the evening of July 5 after her mother, 27-year-old Leneesha Helen Columbus, was shot inside a car at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue.
Columbus was later pronounced dead.
In mid-July, Zachary Victor Robinson Jr. was arrested in Illinois and charged in connection to Columbus’ murder. Robinson is the father of the baby girl.
Witnesses told police they saw Robinson and Columbus arguing near her Explorer in a parking lot. As Columbus started to drive away, Robinson fired several shots at the SUV.
The MPD was notified on Wednesday that the infant hospitalized had passed away. Because the baby died, Robinson could face more charges.
