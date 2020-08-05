MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Blue Earth County say a 66-year-old bicyclist is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Sakatah Trail crossing of Blue Earth County Road 189 around 3:30 p.m. There, officials say a pickup truck head south on County Road 189 collided with a biker crossing the road heading west.
The bicyclist, identified as Earl Pofahl of Faribault, was airlifted from the scene but died later on that evening. The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old Mankato man, was not injured.
Officials say the Sakatah Trail crossing of County Road 189 is signed in both directions requiring users of the trail to stop for vehicle traffic.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.