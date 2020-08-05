'Toughest Test These Guys Have Faced So Far,' Says Dottie Pepper On PGA Championship At TPC Harding ParkThe PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park begins an incredible 11-month stretch for the PGA Tour, with career-making possibilities.

Big Ten Football Season Slated To Start Labor Day Weekend; Gophers 2020 Schedule ReleasedThe Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. The Golden Gophers also learned its football schedule.

Amanda Balionis On 2020 PGA Championship At TPC Harding Park: 'The Ball Is Not Going To Go As Far As We're Used To Seeing The Last Six Weeks'The CBS Sports golf reporter discusses this week's PGA Championship, the first major of the season, and how the course and weather will challenge players.

J.T. Miller Carries Canucks Over Wild, Ties Qualifying SeriesJ.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Tuesday night to even their qualifying series at a win each.