MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A national park in northern Minnesota is reminding campers to clean up after themselves after trash was discovered at multiple campsites.
On Wednesday, Voyageurs National Park shared pictures of trash left behind at sites, including broken camping equipment, trash in bear lockers and fire rings.
“While our devoted maintenance staff do an excellent job of caretaking these special places, we should all do our part to keep campsites clean for the next visitor,” the park said. “Let’s try our best to keep the spirit of stewardship alive on any outdoor adventures that await us, and pack everything out that we pack in.”
Other trash left behind included beer cans, tarps, plastic bottles and plastic bags.
